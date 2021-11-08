Portage County traffic stop leads to seizure of marijuana, mushrooms and cash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A traffic stop led to the confiscation of drugs and money last month, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies reportedly pulled over the driver of a vehicle that had only one headlight. During the stop, which took place on Cleveland Road in Ravenna Township, the following was found inside the vehicle: more than 2 pounds of marijuana, 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, nearly a pound of THC edibles and also $2,500 in cash.

The vehicle was also seized, the office reported.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is committed to combating the drug epidemic and will continue to be proactive in these enforcement efforts,” the office said on its Facebook page.