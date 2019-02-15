Portage County judge, former Mahoning County prosecutor sentenced for DUI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from an interview with WKBN in 2014.

BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A Portage County Judge and former Mahoning County prosecutor was sentenced Friday for driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

Rebecca Doherty pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence at her arraignment on Friday.

She was sentenced to three days in a driver's intervention program and to pay fines and court costs. Her driver's license will also be suspended for a year, according to court records.

Doherty was arrested in Brimfield last weekend after crashing off a snowy on-ramp.

The Record-Courier released police video of Judge Becky Doherty's arrest in which she told an officer "I am absolutely out of my mind. I am so intoxicated."

The Record-Courier reported Friday that the judge presiding over Doherty's case indicated that he would recuse himself had Doherty not chosen to plead guilty, but since she did, she was sentenced as any other first-time DUI offender.