ROOTSTOWN TWP., Ohio (WJW) – Two semi-trucks were involved in an overnight crash that closed I-76 westbound in Portage County for several hours and caused a fertilizer product to spill onto the highway.

According to troopers, just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a commercial tractor-trailer struck the rear of another commercial tractor-trailer while traveling westbound.

Officials tell FOX 8, “The commercial tractor-trailer that was rear-ended was hauling humic acid, which is a granulated fertilizer product. The bags of humic acid were broken and spread across the westbound lanes of I-76. “

Troopers said HAZMAT crews were called to the scene but determined that “there was minimal risk caused by the spilled humic acid.”

A third commercial vehicle then became involved when it struck the debris in the roadway.

The driver of the semi that rear-ended the truck carrying the material was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The other two drivers were not injured.