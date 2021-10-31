Police: Woman shot at Halloween party in Ohio shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Halloween party in an Ohio shopping center that wounded a woman.

Columbus police said officers were called to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital after the 19-year-old victim walked in for treatment.

She told officers that she was at a Halloween party in Great Western Shopping Center on the city’s west side when she was shot in the left leg.

Detectives found that invitation sent out via social media drew a crowd that was too large to manage.

Police said a disagreement between people attending the party led to the shooting.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

