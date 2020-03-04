Police: Wheeling man found in mall parking lot, charged with raping a minor

Belmont County, OH (WTRF) The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested a Wheeling man after catching him with a 13-year-old girl in the Sears parking lot at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Deputy Sheriff Tom DeVaul stated he noticed a vehicle around 4 a.m. that had steamed windows.

Deval interrogated the people in the vehicle and found out the driver, 20-year-old Cayce Schneider met the 13-year-old on Snapchat, according to deputies.

Schneider was taken to Belmont County Jail, charged with rape, unlawful sex with a minor/corruption of a minor, contributing to unruly or delinquency of a child and importuning.

The child was taken the administrative side of the Sheriff’s Dept. where children’s services of Belmont County were contacted.

The child was released to a family member.

Schneider has a $36,000 bond.