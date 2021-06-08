Police: Warrant issued for suspect accused of slashing over 100 tires in Ravenna

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ravenna Police Department said Monday morning a warrant is forthcoming for a suspect in a series of tire slashings.

Police have identified Joshua Morley, 25, of Kent, as the suspect in more than 100 tire slashings.

He faces vandalism charges.

Tires were reported to be damaged in the parking lots of several shopping centers and businesses last week.

Others were slashed in neighborhoods, including Cedar, Sanford, Riddle and Pratt streets.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.