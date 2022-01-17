ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — State authorities are investigating the death of a man after a shooting in Ohio involving police officers over the weekend.

Englewood police said officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday and confirmed that a man wanted on a felony warrant was in the residence.

A K-9 officer from the Perry Township police department was deployed and police heard a shot believed to have been fired by the suspect.

Police said a Perry Township officer fired his handgun “in defense of his canine partner.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified him as 40-year-old Stanley Fairchild of Englewood.