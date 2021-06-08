Police want to talk to man seen at Mansfield apartment after elderly woman stabbed in her bed

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police have released a photo of someone they want to talk to following the stabbing of an elderly woman in her apartment.

On June 3rd, the 74-year-old woman was in bed in the Brookfield Apartment complex on Brookfield Dr. when police say a man broke in and stabbed her more than 30 times.

The victim was hospitalized. There is no update on her condition.

However, the woman was able to tell officers she thought she heard another person inside her apartment during the attack.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a person of interest, but they think someone who was at the complex at the time of the stabbing might have information that can help them.

Mansfield police released a photo of a male who they say was captured on a camera at the complex.

Do you recognize this person? Call Mansfield police at (419)755-9724

The person is wearing all black, with a black hoodie with a large gray pocket on the front.

Police say his shoes have a “distinctive light-colored pattern.”

Detectives want to speak with the person in the photo. If you can help, give them a call at (419)755-9724.