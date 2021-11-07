Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings and neutral sites for the regional semifinals of the football playoffs, with 112 schools advancing to the third round of the 50th annual postseason tournament. Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

Division 1, Region 11 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (8-4) at Parma Byers Field2 Medina (12-0) vs. 6 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-4) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Division 1, Region 21 Marysville (11-0) vs. 4 Toledo Whitmer (10-2) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 6 Findlay (9-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division 1, Region 31 Upper Arlington (12-0) vs. 4 New Albany (12-0) at Powell Olentangy Liberty Stadium2 Pickerington Central (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington North (9-3) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Division 1, Region 4 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-3) vs .4 Cincinnati Princeton (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (10-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division 2, Region 5 1 Cleveland Benedictine (8-2) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium2 Macedonia Nordonia (10-2) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Division 2, Region 61 Medina Highland (11-1) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (10-2) at Bellevue First National Bank Stadium2 Avon (10-2) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Division 2, Region 71 Sunbury Big Walnut (12-0) vs. 4 Massillon Washington (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field 7 Uniontown Green (9-3) vs. 14 Wooster (7-5) at Canal Fulton Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium

Division 2, Region 81 Piqua (11-0) vs. 5 Trenton Edgewood (9-2) at Huber Heights Wayne Premier Health Heidkamp Stadium6 Cincinnati La Salle (7-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (9-3) at Liberty Township Lakota East Stadium

Division III, Region 91 Chardon (12-0) vs. 4 Canfield (11-1) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium2 Dover (11-0) vs. 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Division III, Region 105 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-5) at Coach Jerry Younger Athletic Field at Brooklyn Stadium 2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 3 Rocky River (9-3) at Lodi Cloverleaf Gene Clark Stadium

Division III, Region 111 Granville (11-0) vs. 4 London (10-2) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-2) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Division III, Region 121 Hamilton Badin (11-0) vs. 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex3 Bellbrook (10-2) vs. 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division IV, Region 131 Beloit West Branch (12-0) vs. 4 Perry (10-2) at Boardman Stadium3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-3) vs. 7 Cleveland Glenville (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

Division IV, Region 144 Port Clinton (11-1) vs. 9 Sandusky Perkins (9-3) at Sandusky Strobel Field2 Clyde (10-2) vs 3 Van Wert (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Division IV, Region 151 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-0) vs. 4 Heath (10-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium2 St. Clairsville (11-1) vs. 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (10-2) at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley Braves Stadium

Division IV, Region 161 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Morrow Little Miami Panther Stadium2 Eaton (11-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (10-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V, Region 171 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Perry Alumni Stadium2 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

Division V, Region 181 Tontogany Otsego (11-0) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium2 Elyria Catholic (10-2) vs. 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Division V, Region 191 Ironton (11-1) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Portsmouth Trojan Stadium2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-4) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division V, Region 201 Cincinnati Taft (9-2) vs. 5 Versailles (11-1) at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-2) vs. 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (12-0) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field

Division VI, Region 211 Leavittsburg LaBrae (11-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (9-3) at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles2 Columbia Station Columbia (11-1) vs. 3 New Middletown Springfield (11-1) at Marlington Stadium

Division VI, Region 221 Archbold (12-0) vs. 5 Liberty Center (10-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Carey (11-1) at Marion Harding OhioHealth Field at Harding Stadium

Division VI, Region 231 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) vs. 4 Barnesville (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium2 Proctorville Fairland (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Chillicothe Hernstein Field

Division VI, Region 241 Mechanicsburg (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium2 Harrod Allen East (9-3) vs. 11 Anna (6-6) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field

Division VII, Region 251 Lucas (10-1) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Wooster Triway Jack Miller Field2 Norwalk St. Paul (10-1) vs. 3 Warren John F Kennedy (8-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Division VII, Region 261 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-1) vs. 4 McComb (11-1) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium2 Edon (11-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Division VII, Region 271 Newark Catholic (11-1) vs. 4 Howard East Knox (10-2) at Marengo Highland Covrette Stadium3 Shadyside (10-1) vs. 7 Hannibal River (8-4) at Martins Ferry Purple Rider Stadium

Division VII, Region 281 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 De Graff Riverside (9-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium2 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) vs. 6 St. Henry (9-3) at Lima Bath Stadium