Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

by: Associated Press

Credit: carlballou/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend.

Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo.

Police said one woman was found in the driver’s seat of a sedan and the other was lying in the street next to the open passenger-side door.

Police on Sunday afternoon identified the victims as 42-year-old Laura Luckey and 40-year-old Tamika Carlisle and said a homicide investigation was ongoing.

No arrests were immediately reported.

