Police: Take precautions when disposing of empty boxes to prevent post-holiday burglaries

Police say empty boxes allow thieves to identify what gifts may be inside your home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that most presents have been opened, law enforcement agencies are urging the public not to leave boxes in public view for thieves to identify what gifts may be inside your home.

“Criminals, of course, are looking for crimes of opportunity,” said Sgt. Kristopher Settles, of the Hilliard Division of Police.

To avoid potentially being burglarized, Settles urges everyone to break down the boxes, that carried high-priced gifts. He also suggests flipping them inside out, before disposing of them.

While thieves may identify items, based on boxes left outside with the trash, Settles also recommends using public recycling drop boxes.