Police: Suspect died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shootout with Ohio officer

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A burglary suspect that died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief shootout with Riverside police late Tuesday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Kevlin Wallace, of Springfield.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. when an officer was called out for a burglary in progress on Rondowa Avenue. Ofc. James Vance, a 20-plus year veteran of the department, was the first on the scene.

As Vance arrived, a distressed woman pointed out the suspect who was on foot somewhere on Rondowa Avenue. The officer turned his attention to Wallace, and according to Riverside Police, it was then that Vance noticed he was pulling out a firearm.

Wallace started shooting at Vance, who returned fire to protect himself and the woman. There was a brief exchange of gunfire before the man ran further up the road.

Vance called for assistance during the shooting, and crews from Dayton Police and Huber Heights Police responded. Officers arrived shortly after Wallace fled from Vance, leading to a search involving multiple departments.

Within a few minutes, officers form a perimeter and get word that the suspect is on Pleasant Valley Avenue. Shortly after that, several officers report hearing a single gunshot. They slowly approach the source of the gunshot and find Wallace with a single-gunshot wound to the head.

The Riverside Fire Department took Wallace to Miami Valley Hospital where he died. Riverside Police said in a statement that they believe the suspect was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Vance, a 24-year veteran of the force, is now on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.