COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal shooting that took place nearly six years ago remains under investigation as Columbus police continue to seek help in finding the person or persons responsible.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Columbus police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to shots fired in the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue in the University District’s Northwood Park neighborhood. There they discovered 20-year-old Tarak Underiner was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed then that the motive behind the shooting appeared to be drug-related and they recovered several guns at the house. Underiner was a student at Ohio State University and a member of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus.

To date, no phone calls or leads have been given in this case. The family of Underiner is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org.