Police standoff in Cleveland suburb ends with 1 dead, 1 in custody

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A police standoff in a Cleveland suburb ended early Thursday with one person dead and one person in custody.

The 5-hour standoff in Lakewood began late Wednesday when police were called to home on Clifton Boulevard for a welfare check and officers found a man lying outside, according to media reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned a man was inside the home, but he refused to come out.

A SWAT team was deployed and negotiators managed to get the man to surrender.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

Police were not injured.

The investigation was ongoing.

