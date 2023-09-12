SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An attempt to steal a Kia allegedly led to a stand-off situation with police.

According to officials, a 17-year-old shot at Shaker Heights officers and hid on a garage roof after police were called to the 12000 block of Larchmere Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a report of someone trying to steal a KIA.

When officers tried to stop the suspect, officials say the teen ran and opened fire.

No officers were hurt.

Police tracked the suspect to the 2000 block of East 126th Street in Cleveland where the teen hid on a garage roof after attempting to get into a residence, according to a press release.

Negotiators and police tactical resources responded to the scene. About five hours later, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to officials.

There has been word yet on criminal charges.