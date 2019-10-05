Police: Shots fired into home critically wound girl, 6

No arrests have been made

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say shots fired into a home have critically injured a sleeping 6-year-old girl.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the girl was shot in the head around 1 a.m. Saturday on the east side of Cleveland.

Ciaccia said Saturday additional details were not yet available, including the name of the girl, who is hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

