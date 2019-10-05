Police: Shots fired into home critically wound girl, 6

Ohio

No arrests have been made

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say shots fired into a home have critically injured a sleeping 6-year-old girl.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the girl was shot in the head around 1 a.m. Saturday on the east side of Cleveland.

Ciaccia said Saturday additional details were not yet available, including the name of the girl, who is hospitalized in critical condition.

