Police: Shooting at Cleveland birthday party kills 2, injures 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say an early morning shooting at a Cleveland birthday party claimed the lives of two men and left a third hospitalized.

Police say officers responded to the address shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and found a man shot in the driveway and another shot in the home.

The 35-year-old man in the driveway was pronounced dead at the scene and the 38-year-old man in the house was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 24-year-old man who arrived at the Cleveland Clinic in a private auto was transferred to University Hospital.

The names of the deceased weren’t immediately released.