RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ashtabula County are looking for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Thomas McLaughlin, 47, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July 29. He was reported missing Tuesday.

Police and family are concerned because McLaughlin suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information on McLaughlin is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 576-0055.