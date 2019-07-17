Police search for Ashtabula shooting suspect

Charles "Danny" McElroy is considered armed and dangerous, according to police

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ashtabula are looking for a man they say shot another man in the city.

Police say they were called Saturday to the Ashtabula County Medical Center after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at a house in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as Charles “Danny” McElroy, 28, of Madison.

An arrest warrant has been issued for McElroy on charges of felonious assault, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

Police say McElroy should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about McElroy is asked to call police at (440) 992-7272.