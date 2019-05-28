Police say Ohio man crashes into playground after fatal shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio man who was shot drove his car into a playground before dying.
Police in Dayton say officers responding to an unrelated call Sunday evening saw a speeding car crash into a fence and playground at a prep school.
Investigators say the playground was empty at the time though significantly damaged in the accident.
Police say the 42-year-old driver had been shot and died later at a hospital. A 33-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a long-running dispute between the two men.
