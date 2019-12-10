Police say Ohio granddaughter fatally shot grandmother

The granddaughter told police the shooting was an accident

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say a 64-year-old woman was killed after her granddaughter shot her in the face. The shooting in Cleveland happened late Sunday evening.

The 27-year-old granddaughter was arrested at the scene on a preliminary charge of murder.

The granddaughter told police the shooting was an accident.

The shooting happened during a violent stretch in Cleveland with at least 19 people injured by gunfire from Friday evening until early Monday.

