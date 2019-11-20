Police say 2 men involved in shootout with homeowner in Rootstown arrested in Ravenna

Two men who police say were involved in a home invasion in Rootstown where gunfire was exchanged with the homeowner were arrested

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men who police say were involved in a home invasion in Rootstown where gunfire was exchanged with the homeowner were arrested.

According to police Bryson Miller, 18, and Demario Underwood, 22, were wanted in connection to the robbery.

Investigators say the two men forced their way into a home in Rootstown on November 3 and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner. The homeowner and one of the suspects were shot.

Miller and Underwood were both arrested at different locations in Ravenna Tuesday after being on the run for several days.

Two handguns, a rifle and ammunition were seized during the arrests.

“Hard work by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and quick action led to these two suspects quickly being located and arrested. In addition, the streets are safer with three firearms recovered during these arrests,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.