Police say 1 person dead in shooting at former shopping mall in Franklin County

Franklin County Public Information Officer says detectives had not identified a suspect in the shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Westland Mall building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – One person is dead after a shooting outside a gun show at a former shopping mall in Ohio.

Franklin County Public Information Officer Marc Gofstein says detectives had not identified a suspect in the shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Westland Mall building in west Columbus.

The identity of the victim, who died at the scene, was withheld until authorities could contact next of kin.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the building, a former shopping mall where visitors were leaving the Westland Mall Gun Show.

More stories from WKBN.com: