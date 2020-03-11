Police respond to large crowd at University of Dayton neighborhood

Students said they were celebrating the cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and the University of Dayton Police responded to Lowes Street in the South Student neighborhood on reports of a massive crowd.

University Officials said the crowd gathered around 11 p.m. and began throwing objects and jumping on cars. Students said they were celebrating the cancellation of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Police in riot gear fired several rounds of paint ball guns and pepper balls into the crowd. Units from across the city were also called in to help after verbal orders to disperse were ignored. University Officials said at least one person was hurt by a thrown bottle.

University Officials also said the crowd dispersed after 2 a.m. It is not clear how many arrests were made. 2 News will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.