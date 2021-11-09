Police release video of possible suspects in shooting that killed two near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department released a new video with hopes of identifying people in it who may be linked to a deadly shooting that happened near the University of Akron.

On Sunday, September 19, police responded to Kling and Wheeler Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police said there was a shooting during a fight at an off-campus party.

Two people died.

University of Akron student, 18-year-old Maya McFetridge was killed that night.

Alexander Beasley, 25, died a week later.

Another person was shot and survived.

The video released by police has possible persons of interest in the shooting.

Police want to identify two men in the video in white t-shirts.

There is a $50,000 reward in the case.

If you have information, call Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).