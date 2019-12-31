Police release bodycam footage, 911 calls of Lancaster pizzeria hostage situation, shooting

The unedited video, which is just over five minutes long, shows the officer trying to negotiate with Kirk

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster Police have released bodycam footage from Saturday’s hostage situation at a Lancaster pizzeria in which one man was shot by police after taking a woman hostage.

Troy Kirk, 31, was shot and killed by police after entering the Cristy’s Pizza on Pierce Avenue with a knife and holding one of the shop’s managers hostage.

The unedited video, which is just over five minutes long, shows the officer trying to negotiate with Kirk as Kirk stands in the back doorway of the shop. The hostage is hidden by the door for most of the video.

WARNING: Due to the intensity of the situation, the below video contains graphic language and intense situations. Viewer discretion is advised.

“Talk to me, man. We don’t want it to go down this way,” the officer is heard telling Kirk.

After a minute of trying to negotiate with Kirk, the officer and Kirk have the following exchange:

“Are you saying you want us to shoot you? Is that what you’re telling me,” the officer asks.

“You’re gonna shoot me in the head or I’m gonna slice her throat right here,” Kirk responds.

After a period of intense back and forth between the officer and Kirk, the officer says into his radio, “Does anybody have the shot? Remember, he has got a hostage.”

Another officer responds saying he has a shot at Kirk, but Kirk is using the hostage as a shield.

At that point, the officer begins asking Kirk to step out of the doorway, which Kirk refuses to do.

“You want us to take your life, man. We don’t want to do that,” the officer said. “You’re talking about a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

The officer asks Kirk to have the hostage speak up so the officer can hear her and make sure she is all right. The hostage, in tears, can be heard yelling from behind the door to the officer. Kirk then steps back into the restaurant and closes the door.

After about 10 seconds, Kirk reemerges in the doorway, bringing the woman with him. The officer asks Kirk to set the hostage free, but he refuses.

“I swear to God I’m gonna do it,” Kirk screams at the officer. “I swear to [explictive] God and the Holy Bible I’m gonna do it. I swear to God.”

At that point, the officer says into his radio, “If you got it, take it.”

Moments later, a shot rings out and Kirk falls to the ground.

The woman was not hurt.

Jeff Craiglow, the sales and marketing manager for Cristy’s, said Sunday that when Kirk entered the store, the manager screamed for all of the other employees to leave.

“When he had a hold on her, she was insistent on everyone getting out,” Craiglow said.

As that was happening, he said the other employees ran out and called for help.

“The manager on duty made sure all the employees got out of here,” Craiglow said. “She stayed behind.”

The entire incident lasted about 30 minutes, police said.

Police said the bodycam footage shows the officers’ use of force was justified to save the life of the hostage.