Police release body camera video during fight in Mayfield Heights Chuck E. Cheese

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Mayfield Heights police say officers were called to the Chuck E. Cheese in Golden Gate Plaza on April 18 after a large fight broke out inside the restaurant.

In a 911 call, a manager told the dispatcher “I need the cops here now, we have a big fight going on. Guests just flipped tables in my showroom, I need someone now.”

And then another 911 caller told the dispatcher that one of the nearly 20 people involved in the fight pulled out a gun.

“I don’t know who has the gun, but there’s children here. Can you please hurry up?” asked the caller.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, there was chaos as customers continued to shout and charge at each other.

Witnesses say the large fight started after two small children got into an altercation. Their mothers confronted each other, and one of them then spit in the other’s face.

Police body camera video of the incident reveals that every time it appeared the situation was starting to calm down, angry words were exchanged and the customers tried to get at each other again, in full view of the children still in the restaurant.

Officers from four surrounding communities are summoned to Chuck E Cheese and eventually order was restored.

One of the women involved in the fight complained that one her relatives was handcuffed after she refused to comply with police commands.

The officer told 32-year-old Simone Ware, “well, maybe you shouldn’t start a fight in Chuck E. Cheese.”

Simone Ware replied, “I didn’t start a fight, I paid a thousand dollars, not to be crying, just to have a party, they came over here and started a fight because they said a kid hit a kid and rather than be an adult about it and talking about it, she wanted to come over here and fight about it.”

Investigators say one of the women involved in the fight had a gun in her purse, and witnesses claim she pulled out the gun and waved it around during the brawl.

27-year-old Shekeerah Blair of Garfield Heights has a conceal carry permit, but Chuck E Cheese does not allow guns inside the restaurant.

Blair was charged with carrying a weapon into a prohibited place.

Charged with disorderly conduct were Simone Ware, 28-year-old Dominique Ware, 27-year-old Brittnie Hill and 27-year-old Desire Thomas.

Police say one of the people involved in the brawl discharged pepper spray inside Chuck E. Cheese.

A small child was hit by the pepper spray and had to be treated by paramedics.