COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store at the mall, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:03 p.m.

According to Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert, the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.

“This appears to be a very isolated incident,” Albert said. “It was not necessarily an active shooter that was going around store to store. It’s a single incident that took place inside the Sole Stop.”

Albert described the scene at the mall as “very chaotic” as officers went store by store to make sure there were no other people involved in the incident.

According to Columbus police, a man is being detained in connection with the shooting who police believe to be the suspect.

Albert said the shoe store had several people inside of it at the time of the shooting.

“We’re lucky it was only one person killed,” he said.

The mall is cleared and will be closed for the rest of the day, Albert said. He did not know when it would reopen.

Police do not know what prompted the shooting, Albert said, adding there is video evidence that detectives will be reviewing.

Anyone with any information or photos or video they are willing the share with police is asked to contact the city’s homicide division at (614) 645-4730.

This story will be updated as more information is released.