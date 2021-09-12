Police on scene of shooting at Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene at a shooting on High Street, in front of Drinko Hall, that happened yesterday, according to an alert sent out by The Ohio State University.

One person has been taken to OSU East in stable condition, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.

The shooting happened at about 5:17 p.m. Saturday and the suspects were seen running east on 11th Avenue.

Police were saying to avoid the area, but advise there is no ongoing threat at the moment.

They are actively investigating and in the area.

The two suspects are believed to have fled the area; they are both men, wearing dark clothing.

NB: An earlier version of this story said the suspects ran west, according to the Buckeye Alert. However, the police corrected themselves, and the suspect ran east.