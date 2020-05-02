Police: Ohio officer stable after stabbing; suspect in custody

Police say the officer was stabbed in the neck by a suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man is in custody in a stabbing that wounded an Ohio police officer.

Columbus police say officers responded at about 4:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a man threatening to harm himself at the Whispering Oaks Apartments.

Sgt. James Fuqua, spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police, said the officer was stabbed in the neck about an hour later following what he called an “interaction” with the individual.

The police Twitter account reported that the officer was also stabbed in an upper arm. He was listed in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody.