Police: Ohio mother facing murder charge after beating child with furniture

Officers entered the Canton home through an unlocked window and discovered a small child beneath several large pieces of furniture

CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 24-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after her son died after allegedly being beaten with furniture.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said officers were called to the 1900 block of Maple Ave. NE just before 5 p.m. in reference to an indecent exposure call where a woman was nude and walking on the sidewalk.

Angelo said the woman told officers that her son had been murdered at a home. Officers entered the home through an unlocked window and discovered a small child beneath several large pieces of furniture.

The child was unconscious with apparent severe head and body trauma, according to police. He was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they believe this to be a domestic related incident in which the mother assaulted her child with several pieces of household furniture.

The mother was arrested and is facing a murder charge. A 29-year-old man was also arrested and is facing an obstructing justice charge.

The incident is still under investigation.