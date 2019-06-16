Police: Ohio man fatally shoots self in standoff; officer injured

Authorities entered the apartment shortly before 9 p.m. and found Mayberry with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at the scene.



CANAL FULTON, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a man has fatally shot himself in a standoff in which an officer was injured.

A Canal Fulton police release says officers responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to an apartment after a complaint about 39-year-old Gabriel Mayberry making threatening statements to harm himself and others.

Police say officers began talking to Mayberry through a window and he began making suicidal threats. Police say they were fired upon through a door with a single gunshot and a “projectile,” from the gunshot struck a sergeant in the foot.

The sergeant was expected to fully recover.

Canal Fulton is roughly 50 miles south of Cleveland.

06/16/19 12:49:04 (GMT -4:00)