RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A 12-year-old Rootstown Township boy said he made “swatting” calls to at least three school districts in northeast Ohio.

Police believe the boy is also responsible for similar recent hoaxes in Pennsylvania and Texas, according to a news release from the department.

A multi-jurisdictional investigation into the calls to schools in the Ravenna, Hudson and Rootstown school districts led officers to a home in the 5200 block of Rootstown Road in Rootstown Township.

There, investigators met with a 12-year-old boy who claimed he made all the calls himself, using technology to mask his voice, said Ravenna police Capt. Jake Smallfield.

The boy was not charged Friday, and was returned to his parents, he said. Police did, however, confiscate computers belonging to the boy, he said.

The three incidents at the northeast Ohio school districts were found to be unsubstantiated, after investigations by school officials and authorities from Ravenna, Hudson and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

“No students were found to be in danger at any time,” the release states.

Ravenna schools received one such call on Sept. 13, and city police “quickly” determined it was not credible, Superintendent Laura Hebert told FOX 8 in an email.

“We informed our parents immediately after the first incident and encouraged them to remind their children to follow one of our mottos in the district, which is ‘if you see something, say something,'” Hebert said. “For us, this means that if anyone perceives a possible threat, to report it to a teacher or administrator immediately so it can be handled quickly and decisively.”

The investigation into this latest string of swatting incidents is ongoing, Ravenna police said.

FOX 8 has reached out to authorities from Hudson and Portage County as well as superintendents of the Hudson and Rootstown school districts for a response.