Police: Officers shoot man suspected of firing shots at business near Dayton

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot by officers in Troy after he allegedly fired shots at a business Thursday.

Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney told 2 NEWS officers were called to a welding business on Kings Chapel North Drive around 9:15 p.m. on a report of shots being fired. The 911 caller said the shooter was a former employee of the business.

No one was injured at the business, however, McKinney said when officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene and headed south on Kings Chapel Drive. Officers followed the suspect to Kings Chapel South Drive. A crash happened and three officers fired several shots at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, their condition is not known at this time. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the scene. No officers were hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. 2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.