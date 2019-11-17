Police offer: Pay parking tickets with canned food donations

the Bay Village Police Department in northeastern Ohio is accepting canned food and other items in lieu of monetary payment for tickets

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) – A Cleveland-area community is among those allowing drivers to pay their parking tickets with non-perishable food donations instead of cash this holiday season.

WEWS-TV reports the Bay Village Police Department in northeastern Ohio is accepting canned tuna, soup, cereal and other items in lieu of monetary payment for tickets totaling up to $25, at a rate of one item for every $5 in fines owed.

The offer is good through the end of the year. It’s a partnership with a Bay Food Ministry, a group that provides food assistance for those in need.

A department Facebook post says tickets for handicap parking and fire lane violations don’t qualify, and any fines beyond $25 must be paid in cash.

Bay Village is about 15 miles west of Cleveland.

