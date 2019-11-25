Police: Missing Mansfield woman’s body found, person of interest in custody

Her boyfriend was found murdered in a house on the same street Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A missing Mansfield woman was found dead in a home in Dayton three days after her boyfriend’s body was found nearby.

Dayton Police confirm 20-year-old Kyla Hayton and her unborn child were found dead in a home in the 900 block of Stewart Street Monday morning.

Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Todd Burkhart, was found dead in a house on the same street Friday.

Kyla Hayton and Todd Burkhart

A man named Larry Rogers was taken into custody and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on weapons charges, though police said he is their sole person of interest in connection with this case.

Larry Rodgers

Dayton Police Lt. Hall said detectives had been working nonstop to find the couple since their car was found last week, even enlisting the help of federal partners to help search the vast number of abandoned homes in the area.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources offered the help of its cadaver dogs Monday, which helped investigators find Hayton’s remains.

Lt. Hall said upon initial investigation, it appears she had been dead for at least a few days.

On Monday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled Burkhart’s death a homicide.

Burkhart died on Nov. 17 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Dr. Harshbarger reported.

When asked if Kyla suffered a similar fate, Lt. Hall said the final cause of death would have to be determined by the coroner but added, “I can say this is a homicide.”

The couple had been reported missing on Nov. 18. Their vehicle was found abandoned last week with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone.

Their daughter is currently with family, police said.

The investigation into the homicides remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 937-333-COPS.

They’re also taking anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.