Akron woman kidnapped by son found safe after chase, police say

Law enforcement has not confirmed if either were in the vehicle, but reported the 70-year-old was "safely recovered"

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say a woman who was kidnapped by her son has been found safe.

A vehicle linked to Brenda Clegg was found early Wednesday after a pursuit.

Brenda Faye Clegg (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

The 70-year-old woman was kidnapped by her son, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

According to Akron police, Brenda Clegg, 70, was taken by her son around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from her W. Market Street home.

The pair were in a red 2009 Kia Spectra with Ohio plate number HXY6970.

FOX 8 crews at the scene matched that information with the vehicle located in Medina County that was pursued in connection with the Missing Endangered Adult Alert.

Law enforcement has not confirmed if either the son or Ms. Clegg were in the vehicle, but reported Clegg was “safely recovered.”

The Missing Endangered Adult Alert was canceled at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department, 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.