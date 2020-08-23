Police: Man, woman hospitalized after train strikes SUV in Cleveland suburb

Willoughby police say the crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the CSX crossing on Erie Road

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man and woman were hospitalized after a train struck their sport utility vehicle in the Cleveland suburb of Willoughby.

Willoughby police say the crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the CSX crossing on Erie Road.

Officers reported finding the victims inside an SUV with heavy rear-end damage and all airbags deployed. Rescue crews took them to a hospital, where a condition report wasn’t immediately available.

Police said in a statement that several witnesses reported seeing the gates down with red lights flashing and hearing the train horn from afar. Lt. Ken Jordan said the investigation indicates that the SUV was the fourth or fifth vehicle to go around the gates and the only vehicle struck.