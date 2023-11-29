AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was denied potato chips took out “a large handgun” and shot the other man in the face, according to police.

The 31-year-old victim brought himself to the hospital, and police met him there just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to a Wednesday news release from Capt. Michael Miller.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The man told police he was outside the nightclub Lusty Adventures along Stanton Avenue when he was confronted by an unknown man who asked to have some of his potato chips.

“According to the victim, the suspect produced a large handgun and shot him after he denied his request to give him some of his potato chips,” reads the release.

The suspect then fled in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by: