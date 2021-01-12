Police: Man seriously hurt in Ohio house explosion

The fire chief said arriving crews found the back of the house “blown up” and on fire

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in Ohio say a man was seriously hurt in a house explosion in the Dayton area.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Flemming Road residence in Middletown shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli told the Dayton Daily News that arriving crews found the back of the house “blown up” and on fire.

Lolli said the man inside escaped but sustained “pretty significant injuries.” He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police asked residents to stay out of the area and find alternate routes.

Lolli said the investigation continues and the cause of the explosion may not be determined until Tuesday.