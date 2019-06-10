Police: Man likely swept away by waves at Huron Pier

Breaking News
Huron Pier search

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) – The Huron Pier has reopened after the body of a missing man was recovered Sunday.

According to the Huron Police Association, the pier was shut down during the search.

WJW Fox 8  is reporting that a 19-year-old man, later identified as Henry Stout, of Reynoldsburg, was reported missing Saturday after he was last known to be walking from the pier to the lighthouse.

The waves at the time were 4-6 feet high. Officials believe the man was swept away by a large wave crashing on the pier.

The Lucas County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death. 

