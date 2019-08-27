Police: Man dumps fentanyl powder in back of Wooster police cruiser

Two officers were treated at the hospital

WOOSTER, Ohio (CNN) – Two police officers in Wooster, Ohio were treated after they reported that a suspect dumped fentanyl in their car.

On body camera video, one of the officers reported that his toes were tingling and that he felt “weird.”

All of this happened last Thursday.

Wooster police say Isaiah Haskins was arrested after they found a pistol in his bag — something he wasn’t supposed to have.

Police said he also had a small bag of powder hidden in the back of his pants.

Somehow, even after being handcuffed, he was able to dump it in the back of the police cruiser, according to investigators.

The officers pulled over right away, grabbed Haskins out of the car and called for help.

All of them were taken to the hospital.

Both officers are much better right now, but Haskins is facing charges.