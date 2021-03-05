Police looking for woman with Alzheimer’s from Stark County

Jane McClelland was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at The Laurels of Massillon nursing home

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 64-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s and other health concerns in Stark County.

Jane McClelland was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at The Laurels of Massillon nursing home at Sherman Circle NE in Massillon, Ohio. She walked away and did not return.

McClelland is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.