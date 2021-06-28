Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Buffalo murder who has ties to Ohio

BUFFALO, New York (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a “person of interest” in connection to a murder in Buffalo, New York. Investigators say the man has ties to Ohio.

Andre Whigham, 27, is a “person of interest in the murder of 22-year-old Taira Lott.

Lott disappeared in January and her body was found weeks later along railroad tracks on Buffalo’s east side. Investigators believe Whigham was the last person to see her alive.

CrimeStoppers has posted a reward of up to $2,500, as well as an award offered by the U.S. Marshals for up to $5,000 for information leading to Whigham’s arrest.

Whigham is described as a black male with brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 210

pounds. He has several tattoos, including a highly visible tattoo on his neck. He is known to go by the

nickname “Dro.”

Whigham has connections to Ohio and North Carolina.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 716-867-6161, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102, or by submit a tip using USMS Tips or Buffalo Tips apps.