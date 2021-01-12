Police looking for missing woman from Portage County

Ohio

Missing woman Paulette Elwood

Credit: Streetsboro Police Department

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Streetsboro are looking for a woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Police say 74-year-old Paulette Elwood drove away from her home at about 8 a.m. and has not returned.

Elwood suffers from serious medical conditions, according to police, and does not have her medications with her.

She is believed to be driving a 2014 Ford Escape with license plate number HIE3842.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-9171 or 911.

