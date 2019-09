Ronald Whitcomb, 78, left his Streetsboro home Thursday and didn't come back

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – A Streetsboro man with dementia is missing and police are asking the public for help finding him.

Ronald Whitcomb, 78, left his Summers Avenue home around 8 a.m. Thursday and didn’t come back.

He is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 172 pounds.

Police think he may be driving a gray 2006 Ford Freestar with Ohio license plate EGZ9755.

If you see Whitcomb or his car, please call 911.