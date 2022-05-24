CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help finding Malakhi Young, 17, who escaped from Ohio Department of Youth Services custody earlier Tuesday.

According to the press release, Young was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Young has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was in DYS custody on unrelated charges and being supervised when the escape occurred in Shaker Heights.

He is 5’ 9”, weighs about 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a navy polo shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Young is advised to not attempt to make contact and should immediately call 911 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cleveland Post at 216-265-1677.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with multiple local police departments and law enforcement agencies in search of Young.