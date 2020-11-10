Police looking for armed, dangerous murder suspect who could be in NE Ohio

Police said the 18-year-old shot and killed a girl who was sitting in her car at a red light in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement is looking for a murder suspect who could be in northeast Ohio.

Adarus Macio Black, 18, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old girl in Akron in June.

Police said the girl was in her car, sitting at a stop light, when she was shot. They said Black fired at her car, thinking it belonged to a rival.

Black faces a charge of murder and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

He is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall, and weighing between 158 to 170 pounds.

Black has tattoo “sleeves” on both arms, as well as a distinctive, two-line tattoo across the top of his chest. The first line says, “Death Before Dishonor” and the second line says, “Loyalty Trust Respect.”

He also has scars on his stomach from being shot last year.

Black has ties to and might visit northeast Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and California.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where Black might be, call Akron police at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED. You can remain anonymous.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

