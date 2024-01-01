DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are currently investigating after a suspect stole an Amazon vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 1 p.m. about a vehicle theft in Harrison Township. Law enforcement is now looking for the suspect who stole a blue Amazon van while the driver was out making a delivery.

The initial theft was reported in the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officials are currently out searching for the stolen van and the suspect.