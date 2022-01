FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Fairlawn Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 25 year old male.

Fairlawn Police responded to a shooting at 1:45 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Buffington Road.

According to a press release, the male was discovered in the parking lot of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.

This is still under investigation.