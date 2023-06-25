NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Police have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting Sunday morning at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted.

According to a press release from police, calls of shots fired came in shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the store located on Lorain Road.

Police say when they arrived, officers found two individuals with gunshot wounds inside the Giant Eagle store. Officials say a preliminary investigation shows that a male shot a female. The situation is being investigated as a murder-suicide, said police.

It’s not clear at this point if the two individuals knew each other.

The Giant Eagle temporarily closed as police investigate.

One man tells FOX 8, his fiancé was working in the bakery when there was an “active shooter.”

“She was very shaken up,” said Ken Smith. “I think they did a good job of getting their employees out as quickly and as safely as they could, so you’ve got to give them credit for that.”

The Giant Eagle is located at 27264 Lorain Road.

